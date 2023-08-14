A Brief But Spectacular take on the art of paying close attention to the everyday

Steve Goldbloom
Audio

Douglas Martin is a poet, novelist and short story writer. He began his career as a performance poet and dramatist before shifting to writing full-length prose. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on the art of paying close attention to the everyday for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Steve Goldbloom is a producer and series creator of "Brief but Spectacular."

