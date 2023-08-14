News Wrap: Hundreds remain unaccounted for after Maui wildfires

Deanne Criswell, FEMA Administrator:

We have sent more personnel, as well as more cadaver dogs to come into the area. And they are working in conjunction with the Maui Fire Department and the Sheriff's Office to make sure that we are doing this in a very methodical way, but one that is also very respectful of the community to make sure that we find everybody.

The fire started last Tuesday when strong winds from a distant hurricane gusted across the island. Once the blazes started, they spread quickly, expanding roughly one mile every minute. Flames engulfed the historic town of Lahaina without warning. Some people had to jump into the ocean for safety.

This Maui resident tried to escape by car with her family, but they got stuck in traffic. And she had to make an impossible decision.