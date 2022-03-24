Marlee Matlin’s Brief But spectacular take on deaf actors in Hollywood

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
At the Academy Awards this weekend, the film "CODA" was nominated for three awards including best picture. One of the main actors is Marlee Matlin, who has brought strong characters to the screen for 35 years. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on uplifting deaf actors and others in the disability community in Hollywood.
