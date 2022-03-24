Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey

Take the survey
social-share

Marlee Matlin’s Brief But spectacular take on deaf actors in Hollywood

Audio

At the Academy Awards this weekend, the film "CODA" was nominated for three awards including best picture. One of the main actors is Marlee Matlin, who has brought strong characters to the screen for 35 years. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on uplifting deaf actors and others in the disability community in Hollywood.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: