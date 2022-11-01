A Brief But Spectacular take on transforming trauma into activism

Troy Staton is a Baltimore barber and founder of “More Than a Shop," a network of barbershops and beauty salons that organizes a host of community services from free Wi-Fi to overdose prevention training. A victim of gun violence, he shares his Brief But Spectacular take on how transforming trauma into activism can help heal.

