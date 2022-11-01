November 1, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, a look at how the issues of abortion, inflation and democracy itself are swaying voters in the battleground state of Arizona. We speak with Rep. Liz Cheney on the uptick in political violence, her work on the January 6 committee and the future of the GOP. Plus, oil companies post massive profits as consumers feel the squeeze from high prices.

