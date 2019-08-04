A deadly massacre in under one minute

Megan Thompson:

The city of Dayton today released the names of the victims, who are mostly in their 20's and 30's. Police confirmed one of the victims, Megan Betts, is the sister of the alleged shooter.

In Bellbrook, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton, law enforcement conducted a search of a home associated with the suspect.

Meanwhile, a vigil was held in Dayton to mourn the victims. Mayor Nan Whaley told NewsHour another vigil is planned for 8pm tonight.