A deadly massacre in under one minute

Megan Thompson
By —

Megan Thompson

Melanie Saltzman
By —

Melanie Saltzman

Less than 13 hours after the massacre in El Paso, Texas, a gunman killed nine people, including his own sister, in downtown Dayton. Police said the carnage lasted less than a minute before they arrived on the scene and killed the shooter. NewsHour Weekend’s Megan Thompson reports on the latest.

  • Megan Thompson:

    Gunfire broke out early this morning in the Oregon district of downtown Dayton, Ohio – an area full of popular bars and restaurants. Around 1 am local time, a gunman began firing outside a bar, killing 9 and wounding 27.

    According to local officials, the assailant used a high-caliber rifle and was wearing body armor and a face mask.

  • Anthony Reynolds, Witness:

    Just boom boom boom boom boom boom rapid. You could tell there's a big gun, you're not going to get those from no handgun. You're not.

  • Megan Thompson:

    Police officers on regular patrol arrived on the scene quickly, where they shot and killed the suspect. Nan Whaley is the mayor of Dayton.

  • Nan Whaley:

    Dayton police were able to stop the shooter in, in less than a minute with 9… 10 fatalities, one including the shooter. So really I just feel ourselves incredibly grateful for the heroic actions for the police department who were able to do this

  • Megan Thompson:

    The city of Dayton today released the names of the victims, who are mostly in their 20's and 30's. Police confirmed one of the victims, Megan Betts, is the sister of the alleged shooter.

    In Bellbrook, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton, law enforcement conducted a search of a home associated with the suspect.

    Meanwhile, a vigil was held in Dayton to mourn the victims. Mayor Nan Whaley told NewsHour another vigil is planned for 8pm tonight.

  • Nan Whaley:

    Our community has amazing grit and resiliency and we always come together through tragedy and thats whats been most amazing about our city and I think that will happen again tonight because we know, people, this is a close knit community. People will know the loved ones who have passed.

Megan Thompson
By —

Megan Thompson

Megan Thompson shoots, produces and reports on-camera for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Her report "Costly Generics" earned an Emmy nomination and won Gracie and National Headliner Awards. She was also recently awarded a Rosalynn Carter Fellowship to report on the issue of mental health. Previously, Thompson worked for the PBS shows and series Need to Know, Treasures of New York, WorldFocus and NOW on PBS. Prior to her career in journalism she worked in research and communications on Capitol Hill. She originally hails from the great state of Minnesota and holds a BA from Wellesley College and a MA in Journalism from New York University.

@megbthompson
Melanie Saltzman
By —

Melanie Saltzman

Melanie Saltzman reports, shoots and produces stories for PBS NewsHour Weekend on a wide range of issues including public health, the environment and international affairs. In 2017 she produced two stories for NewsHour’s “America Addicted” series on the opioid epidemic, traveled to the Marshall Islands to report on climate change, and went to Kenya and Tanzania to focus on solutions-based reporting. Melanie holds a BA from New York University and an MA in Journalism from Northwestern University, where she was a McCormick National Security Fellow. In 2010, she was awarded a Fulbright scholarship in Berlin, Germany.

