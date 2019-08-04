A deadly massacre in under one minute

Less than 13 hours after the massacre in El Paso, Texas, a gunman killed nine people, including his own sister, in downtown Dayton. Police said the carnage lasted less than a minute before they arrived on the scene and killed the shooter. NewsHour Weekend’s Megan Thompson reports on the latest.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Megan Thompson:
Gunfire broke out early this morning in the Oregon district of downtown Dayton, Ohio – an area full of popular bars and restaurants. Around 1 am local time, a gunman began firing outside a bar, killing 9 and wounding 27.
According to local officials, the assailant used a high-caliber rifle and was wearing body armor and a face mask.
-
Anthony Reynolds, Witness:
Just boom boom boom boom boom boom rapid. You could tell there's a big gun, you're not going to get those from no handgun. You're not.
-
Megan Thompson:
Police officers on regular patrol arrived on the scene quickly, where they shot and killed the suspect. Nan Whaley is the mayor of Dayton.
-
Nan Whaley:
Dayton police were able to stop the shooter in, in less than a minute with 9… 10 fatalities, one including the shooter. So really I just feel ourselves incredibly grateful for the heroic actions for the police department who were able to do this
-
Megan Thompson:
The city of Dayton today released the names of the victims, who are mostly in their 20's and 30's. Police confirmed one of the victims, Megan Betts, is the sister of the alleged shooter.
In Bellbrook, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton, law enforcement conducted a search of a home associated with the suspect.
Meanwhile, a vigil was held in Dayton to mourn the victims. Mayor Nan Whaley told NewsHour another vigil is planned for 8pm tonight.
-
Nan Whaley:
Our community has amazing grit and resiliency and we always come together through tragedy and thats whats been most amazing about our city and I think that will happen again tonight because we know, people, this is a close knit community. People will know the loved ones who have passed.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.