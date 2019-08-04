El Paso shooting is domestic terrorism, investigators say

Megan Thompson:

In El Paso, Texas, today, the investigation continued into yesterday's mass shooting. There, a gunman opened fire just after 10:30 am local time in a busy commercial area filled with Saturday-morning shoppers. 20 people were killed and at least 26 were wounded.

Today FBI agents checked cars in the parking lot outside the Walmart where the massacre took place. And people placed flowers on the road nearby in memory of the victims.

Law enforcement searched a home associated with the suspected shooter, in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas about 650 miles from El Paso. The suspect was apprehended yesterday near the scene.

John Bash, U.S. Attorney for the western district of Texas, said that federal officials are treating the El Paso shooting as a case of domestic terrorism.