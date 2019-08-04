Death of Dayton gunman’s sister makes family history a focus

Jim Bebbington:

Well, we are still putting all of that together. It was a group that included the shooter's sister. That was a new revelation just a short while ago. So we're looking into family dynamics and family issues as to whether that played any role.

The others are a very cross section of Dayton. A majority of the victims were African-American last night but there were white victims as well. And it was a group that just locally, I would have thought would be a typical Oregon District crowd on the sidewalk on a Saturday night.