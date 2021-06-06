A ‘Hail Mary’ to save some species of birds in Maryland

Hari Sreenivasan:

The unofficial start of summer is here – which for many means trips to the beach, particularly as the pandemic continues to ebb in many places. But people aren't the only ones flocking to sandy environs this time of year. Late spring is when many species of coastal birds nest, taking advantage of barren beaches to lay their eggs.

In coastal Maryland, protected habitat for many shorebirds has been disappearing from climate change-related erosion and rising sea levels. This has led to a drastic drop in the population of several iconic bird species in the state, and has pushed a coalition of environmental groups and the state of Maryland to take steps to provide refuge for nesting shorebirds. This story is part of our ongoing series, "Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change."

As we head out onto the coastal bays near Ocean City, Maryland, Kevin Smith, who runs a local environmental group, and Dave Brinker, an ecologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, are on the lookout for birds.