Pride: 2021 has set a record in anti-trans bills in America

Chase Strangio:

No, it's not enough, I mean, I think it's incredibly difficult to stomach the prime merchandising this year because what we know is that corporations have an incredible amount of power when it comes to pushing back against state legislation. I think, by and large, we had corporations being incredibly recalcitrant. And though in the past, we've seen some corporate engagement around defending LGBTQ people from these types of state legislative attacks when it came to the types of truly terrifying attacks on trans youth that we saw this year, there was almost no action from the corporate sector. And what we did see was incredibly minimal engagement. So to sign on to just a general letter, instead of having companies engage, particularly where you had companies either headquartered in or in certain states or doing a lot of business in certain states, we did not see the level of engagement needed. And so when it comes time for Pride month, I think we all have to be particularly discerning because it's very clear that companies are willing to leverage our likeness, leverage our magic, but then not show up when it comes time to making sure that states don't take away our material opportunities for survival. And that's really what we're contending with right now.