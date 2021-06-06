Millions of Mexicans vote in a violence-marred midterm election

Carrie Kahn:

Surprisingly, it's not high on the list of voters issues that are taking him to the polls. It's more about his performance here when it comes to the economy and top on people's minds here is the security situation in Mexico. Homicides are at record levels. Organized crime is at record levels, and that's what's on a lot of people's minds. But you'd think the pandemic, Mexico is now fourth in the world with the largest number of COVID deaths, more than 300,000 tested, two hundred and forty-some thousand. So you think that would be top on the mind, but it really isn't. And some people have given the president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, high marks for his handling, mostly because vaccines have been coming into the country. There have been some stalls and some problems not at the fault of the government, but about a quarter of all adults in the country now have at least one vaccine. He says he's going to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18 by the end of October. And our numbers have plummeted here so, recently, people are happy with his handling of it. In the beginning, not so much.