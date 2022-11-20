News Wrap: Climate summit wraps with promise of disaster fund for poor nations

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, COP27 came to a close with a breakthrough deal that will create a climate disaster fund for the world's poorest nations, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's personal account on the platform, western New York continues to dig out from record snowfall, the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar, and President Joe Biden turned 80 years old.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: