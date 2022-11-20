Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Climate summit wraps with promise of disaster fund for poor nations

In our news wrap Sunday, COP27 came to a close with a breakthrough deal that will create a climate disaster fund for the world's poorest nations, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's personal account on the platform, western New York continues to dig out from record snowfall, the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar, and President Joe Biden turned 80 years old.

