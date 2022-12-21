Biden administration official discusses Zelenskyy meeting at White House

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise trip to Washington started with a meeting with President Biden at the White House. Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council's Senior Director for Europe, joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the meeting and what's next for Ukraine.
