Zelenskyy visits Washington to meet with Biden and address Congress amid plea for more aid

Judy Woodruff:

And for more on President Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, we get two views from veterans of both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Retired Lieutenant General Douglas Lute had a 35-year career in the Army and served on the National Security Council staff during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. He also was U.S. ambassador to NATO during the Obama administration. And Stephen Sestanovich is a professor at Columbia University and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He was ambassador at large for the former Soviet Union during the Clinton administration. He also served on the National Security Council staff during the Reagan administration.

And we welcome both of you back to the "NewsHour."

Steve Sestanovich, to you first.

What — how do you see the main purpose of this visit?

Stephen Sestanovich, Council on Foreign Relations: Well, President Zelenskyy is exploiting his star power, which he has in abundance. He's the bigger star on this stage when he goes into the Oval Office.

I thought The New York Times had a good way of describing it. They're saying it's a thank you, a victory lap, and a sales pitch all at once. Zelenskyy wants to say thank you, but he also wants to press the administration for more weapons. And he's got a long list.

Even with the announcement of new weapons and other assistance today, the Ukrainians are worried about a new Russian offensive, and they want to be able to protect themselves.