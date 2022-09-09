A look at Governors’ races that could bring about major shifts in state policies

Geoff Bennett:

In a midterm election year, the fight for control of Congress gets most of the attention, but control of state governments will be on the ballot too, with the outcome having a major impact on Americans' lives.

Republicans have long dominated the gubernatorial landscape. Today, they hold 28 governor's mansions, while Democrats hold 22. But there are 36 races this year that could change that partisan breakdown. Democrats are hoping to make gains this November and have a good chance of flipping two states that currently have Republican governors, but are traditionally blue. That's Maryland and Massachusetts.

Kyle Kondik is following all of this very closely. He's the managing editor of Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics. And he joins us now.

It's good to have you here.

Kyle Kondik, University of Virginia: Thanks for having me.