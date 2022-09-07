A look at the closest midterm races that could decide control of the Senate

Judy Woodruff:

The midterm election season is now in full swing, and both parties are vying for control over what is currently an evenly divided Senate.

Right now, Democrats hold 48 seats, plus the two independent senators who caucus with the Democratic Party, while Republicans hold 50 seats. This year's 36 Senate midterm contests could change that balance of power.

Following this all so closely is Jessica Taylor of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter.

Jessica, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Yesterday, we looked at the House. We're going to look at the Senate now.

So, here we are two months out. What does the Senate look like?