A look at Ohio’s closely contested U.S. Senate race

Ohio has been shifting to the right over the past few election cycles, but the U.S. Senate race this year has been fiercely competitive — with Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan locked in a dead heat against Republican candidate J.D. Vance. Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio and Television's Statehouse Bureau chief, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

