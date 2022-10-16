How big of a deal was NASA’s asteroid-shifting DART mission?

NASA's recent Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, known as DART, successfully altered the orbit of a planetary object for the first time ever. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and author of the new book "Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization," joins Geoff Bennett for our Weekend Spotlight to discuss.

