How big of a deal was NASA’s asteroid-shifting DART mission?

NASA's recent Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, known as DART, successfully altered the orbit of a planetary object for the first time ever. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and author of the new book "Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization," joins Geoff Bennett for our Weekend Spotlight to discuss.
