October 16, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest on the protests in Iran and a prison fire in the country's capital. Then, we look at the closely contested Senate race in Ohio. We also talk with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson about NASA's DART mission and his new book. Plus, how climate change is affecting the wine and spirits industries.

