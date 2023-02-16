A look at the challenge of dealing with mental illness while in the public eye

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman announced Thursday that he is in the hospital after voluntarily seeking treatment for clinical depression. Millions of Americans struggle with depression but few politicians ever share their stories publicly. Geoff Bennett discussed this with Jason Kander. He stepped away from a mayoral campaign in 2018 after acknowledging struggles with depression and PTSD.

