Social media companies face legal scrutiny over deteriorating mental health among teens

Geoff Bennett:

Now to our special coverage of teens in crisis.

As we reported yesterday, a national survey by the CDC is raising alarm. It shows that nearly 30 percent of teenage girls said they had considered dying by suicide, and three out of five girls said they felt persistently sad or hopeless.

All this comes at a moment when there's growing concern about the impact of social media. During a Senate hearing today, lawmakers called out social media companies for not doing enough to protect teens. And school districts and hundreds of families are now pursuing lawsuits against the tech giants, seeking to hold them accountable for rising rates of teenage depression, suicides, cyberbullying, and eating disorders.

Special correspondent Christopher Booker reports from New York as part of our ongoing series Early Warnings: America's Youth Mental Health Crisis.