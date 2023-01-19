A look at the environmental and health effects associated with gas stoves

Geoff Bennett:

There's been quite a bit of heated debate lately about gas stoves and potential government regulation.

The fire was lit last week after recent studies linked asthma with the use of gas stoves, and a member of a federal consumer agency briefly suggested that perhaps the federal government might even ban them in newly built homes. But that was quickly shut down by the White House.

Still, there's new focus on the health impact and possible alternatives. In fact, there are even some new government incentives for swapping out older stoves.

Miles O'Brien has been looking into all of this and has our report.