The challenge of tracking methane emissions and why they are higher than publicly reported

Judy Woodruff:

The recent international climate summit put a spotlight on the problem of methane emissions, which are responsible for about 30 percent of the planet's warming. More countries are pledging to reduce those emissions.

And the United Nations is creating a methane detection program using satellite technology. But methane leaks remain a serious problem, particularly at a time when the U.S. has increased oil and natural gas production.

Science correspondent Miles O'Brien reports on the challenge of tracking the emissions and why they are higher than is publicly disclosed.