Environmentalists, industries are trying to find a methane solution

Hari Sreenivasan:

There's another climate-related issue that is likely to cross President Biden's desk: controlling emissions of methane.

The United Nations estimates that about 25 percent of climate warming comes from the human-caused release of methane — mainly through livestock and oil & gas industries. Now, there's a growing effort to figure out just how much methane we're putting into the atmosphere, and what to do about it.

This report is part of our ongoing series on climate change, "Peril & Promise."

The United States is the world's largest oil and natural gas producer. Burning fossil fuels emits carbon dioxide, of course — CO2. But drilling also releases another potent greenhouse gas: methane. Both CO2 and methane warm the planet, but at different rates.