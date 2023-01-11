A look at the political wrangling over house speakerships in state legislatures

Geoff Bennett:

While Republicans in Washington were fighting over the vote for how speaker, two states face their own high-stakes tensions as they chose who to lead their statehouses.

In Ohio, moderate Republicans banded together with Democrats to elect a new speaker, despite the fact that the state's Republican Party endorsed a more hard right member. And, in Pennsylvania, a group of Republicans also agreed to support a Democrat to serve as the statehouse's speaker, but only if he changed his party affiliation to independent.

Now legislative business is at a standstill as the parties wrangle over control.

For more, Karen Kasler is with us. She's statehouse news bureau chief for Ohio Public Radio and TV. And Katie Meyer is a government and politics editor for the nonprofit news outlet Spotlight PA.

Welcome to you both.

And, Karen, at one point during the protracted House speaker race in Washington, there was talk, short-lived talk, of Democrats and Republicans forming a coalition majority. In Ohio, the parties were able to band together and basically do that. How?

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio and Television: Yes, it actually happened here.

And what was interesting is, the successful speaker candidate, a man named Jason Stephens, was able to pull together more Democratic votes than Republican votes. He got all 32 Democrats in the Ohio House to vote for him and got 22 Republican votes. The other candidate, who was the speaker-elect coming into this — he had been chosen speaker by the Republican Caucus in November, a man named Derek Merrin, he got 44 — 43 votes.

So he had more Republican votes than the speaker who was elected. And so now there is a real question among these two camps over what's going to happen next. And, today, the group of folks who backed Derek Merrin got together to talk about what they plan to do, and if they plan to oppose or try to push forward legislation that maybe Speaker Jason Stephens doesn't want to see.

So it's — like you said, it's kind of bringing everything to a standstill.