There are new House rules under GOP leadership. Here’s a short guide

It took 15 votes and a full screenplay’s worth of chamber drama, but last week, House Republicans managed to elect a speaker.

This week — so far — has moved much more quickly; the House adopted its rules by a vote of 220-213.

We can now talk a little more about how the House will operate in the new session and what’s in those rules, which were sculpted by those who voted against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.



The full House rules package is 55 pages long. You can read the document here.

It contains some significant changes, as you’ll see in the highlights below.

Weakening the House speaker.

The new rules allow any member of the House to raise a motion to “vacate the chair,” or remove the speaker. That would lead to a full House vote. This procedural tactic has only been used, meaning formally moved and voted on, once in U.S. history, in 1910.

Block tax increases, encourage spending cuts.

Income tax increases require a three-fifths vote of the House. That would mean that 261 House members, versus the usual 218, would have to support any tax increase for it to pass.

Allow amendments that cut spending in general. During spending debates, House Republicans are allowing amendments that cut spending to be considered as a large group.

Limit short-term spending. Any appropriations items that do not have a separate authorization (meaning they have not been specifically authorized by Congress) must not be increased.

Limit long-term spending. The rules are set up to prevent any bill estimated to spend more than $2.5 billion in any four consecutive fiscal years in a coming decade.

"Cut as you go." A block on increases in mandatory spending. Mandatory spending essentially means long-term federal programs that have their own funding formulas in law. They are not funded by Congress every year. Take Social Security as one very large example. Republicans' rules block any bill that raises spending in mandatory programs in a long-term way. They are requiring accompanying spending cuts for any increase.

A new measure for judging bills.

Calculate the effect on inflation. Bills that have a significant effect on the economy at large must be evaluated for how much they could affect inflation.