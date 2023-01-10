There are new House rules under GOP leadership. Here’s a short guide

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
It took 15 votes and a full screenplay’s worth of chamber drama, but last week, House Republicans managed to elect a speaker.
This week — so far — has moved much more quickly; the House adopted its rules by a vote of 220-213.
We can now talk a little more about how the House will operate in the new session and what’s in those rules, which were sculpted by those who voted against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The full House rules package is 55 pages long. You can read the document here.
It contains some significant changes, as you’ll see in the highlights below.
The new rules allow any member of the House to raise a motion to “vacate the chair,” or remove the speaker. That would lead to a full House vote. This procedural tactic has only been used, meaning formally moved and voted on, once in U.S. history, in 1910.
Calculate the effect on inflation. Bills that have a significant effect on the economy at large must be evaluated for how much they could affect inflation.
