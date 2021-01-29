A look back at the life of iconic actress Cicely Tyson

Judy Woodruff:

Last night, Regina King sent out a tweet, saying: "Queen somehow just doesn't capture Ms. Tyson. She paved a way that created a space for girls like me to feel the light."

Ms. Tyson was, of course, the great Cicely Tyson, a towering and transformative actor who died yesterday at the age of 96.

Vice President Kamala Harris today tweeted: "She inspired the world with her art, activism and altruism."

From her Harlem roots, Tyson went on to appear in more than 100 film, television and stage roles.

Jeffrey Brown is back with our look.