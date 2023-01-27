A look inside the acclaimed new theater production of ‘Life of Pi’

Geoff Bennett:

The play "Life of Pi" opened this winter at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

You may know the story from the bestselling book or the Oscar-winning film, but the creative team behind the play wants you to reconsider what you thought you knew.

Special correspondent Jared Bowen of WGBH Boston takes a look as the play heads to Broadway this spring as part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.