New Broadway musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ explores Neil Diamond’s life and career

Judy Woodruff:

The playlist is personal for the team distilling the life of and legacy of Neil Diamond in the newly opened Broadway musical "A Beautiful Noise."

Without Diamond, we would not have "Sweet Caroline," The Monkees wouldn't have had number one hits like "I'm a Believer," and there would be no song about "Coming to America."

Diamond's decades-long march through the music charts is portrayed in the musical, which first ran in Boston this summer.

That's where special correspondent Jared Bowen of GBH got an early look for Canvas, our series on arts and culture.