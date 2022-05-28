As pressure mounts after string of mass shootings, will Republicans agree to gun reforms?

Leave your feedback
Thousands of people have been killed by guns in the U.S. so far this year and there have been 216 mass shootings, including in Buffalo and Uvalde. Calls for new gun safety laws often follow these tragedies, but Washington has a long history of failed attempts at such legislation. Reporter Heidi Przybyla, who has for years covered the gun reform debate on Capitol Hill, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
