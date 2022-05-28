Devastated Uvalde families demand answers on police response

Leave your feedback
Days after the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, devastated families continue to demand answers, after officials admit they did not act quickly enough. Brian Higgins, a professor of disaster management at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former SWAT team commander and police chief in New Jersey, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
