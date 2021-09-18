A new book examines ways to end unconscious bias

Jessica Nordell:

When George Floyd was murdered, I was just finishing this manuscript. And what I was looking for were examples of behavior change. One that I can share with you is a program that was developed in South Los Angeles about 10 years ago. And what happened in this program was, police were told that instead of having their goal be arrests, their goal was to create relationships with the community that they served. And in fact, what they were told is that what they should do is treat the community as though they were members of their own family. Over time, what happened was community members reported that police were starting to treat them with more dignity, with more respect. Something else that happened was arrests went down. But additionally, violent crime went down. And that's a really important link because there's a close connection between police legitimacy, how police actually treat people and their willingness to engage in law-abiding behavior.