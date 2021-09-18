Pro-insurrectionists gather for a small, short rally at Capitol Hill

Lisa Desjardins:

The focus of this rally was to be on those people who have been arrested from January 6 with nonviolent crimes who are still being detained. Those behind the rally say that indefinite detention bridges those people's constitutional rights. And they are very careful to say they are separating out those with nonviolent offenses, largely trespassing inside the U.S. Capitol with those who have violent offenses like assaulting police officers.

We know of some 600 people arrested for January 6 crimes that about 200 or so have those more violent crimes charged against them. There are more that have trespassing and lesser crimes charge. Now, when you talk to those counter protesters here, they say that that's a dangerous message. They say that the justice system locks up people for small crimes, including small drug crimes, for indefinite periods of time often, and that they think that this is a crowd that doesn't understand that.

Now, the bigger question, of course, what we were waiting to see and what we came prepared for a variety of responses to was what security would look like here. How big was the crowd? Was there any violence? And there was no violence. This was a peaceful crowd. It was not a large crowd, I would say, in the hundreds, perhaps 500 or so, maybe a little more, give or take. It was hard to make out how large the crowd was, though, Michael, because the truth is there were probably as many members of the media here covering this event as there were supporters behind the cause of the rally.