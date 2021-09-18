Gun laws, abortion rights: upcoming SCOTUS hearings to be impacted by RBG’s death

Amy Howe:

There are two big cases coming up in the upcoming term, which starts on the first Monday in October on issues that are really near and dear to conservatives, abortion and gun rights. And in both of those cases, I think these are scenarios in which there were four conservative votes that may not have been quite certain where the chief justice might have stood or whether or not he would be willing to go ahead and issue kind of a broad sweeping ruling on abortion rights and on gun rights. But now that they have Justice Barrett, they're likely more confident that they've got a fifth vote.

And so the question is, is the court going to overrule Roe vs. Wade that there's a case it's likely going to be argued in December called Dobs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization. And it's a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. And the state in that case has asked the court to overrule Roe vs. Wade and Planned Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which are the cases establishing a woman's right to an abortion.

And then in November, the Supreme Court's going to hear oral argument in a case called New York State Rifle and Pistol Association vs. Bruin involving the right to carry a gun outside of your home. The Supreme Court said about 10 years ago that there is a basic right to have a handgun in your home, but didn't really say much more than that. And the conventional wisdom, obviously, we don't know what's going on inside the Supreme Court, but the conventional wisdom is that there were four votes to say more about what the Second Amendment means outside the home, but that they weren't sure about the chief justice.

But Amy Coney Barrett, as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, had written a dissent in a gun rights case and suggested she might be more open to a ruling on gun rights. So those are two cases that we're watching very closely where it seems like the death of Justice Ginsburg and the nomination and confirmation of Justice Barrett could really make a difference.