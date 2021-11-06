How youth leadership is changing climate activism

Hari Sreenivasan:

For many young people, watching world leaders make pledges to do something about climate change is not enough. Not only do they protest in large numbers including at today's Global Day of Action marches and rallies, they are organizing on state and local levels.

As the COP-26 conference continues in Glasgow, I recently spoke with Jasmine Sanders, Executive Director of "Our Climate." It is a non-profit that works to mobilize and empower young people to lead and to teach others about "science-based, equitable climate policy solutions." Miss Sanders, are you optimistic or hopeful about what's happening at COP 26? I mean, considering that we have had these conversations so many times before.