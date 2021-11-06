The hilarious Nick Offerman on acting, the pandemic, and hiking ‘on purpose’

Nick Offerman:

I don't know how we are taking care of or how we are getting along with Mother Nature and we need to pay attention to that, which has become strikingly clear in the time of climate change. I'm not a scientist or a scholar, I'm a dancing jackass. You know, that makes canoes. Who who has a book deal. And I was like, Well, I'm going to do my best to sort of, you know, use whatever charisma I can find in in my life to try and communicate this to my readership. Christopher Booker: And the "this" is how we can reconnect our lives to the world we live in, a theme pulled from his friend, novelist, poet, and farmer Wendell Berry. For decades, Berry has written about the decline of rural communities, and how large agribusiness has separated us from where our food comes from, and the land that must be cultivated and cared for.