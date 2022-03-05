A new program is giving some New York moms $1,000 a month

Hari Sreenivasan:

According to new data from Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the number of children living in poverty increased by 3.7 million in 2021.

The child tax credit, which provided households up to $300 dollars a month per child during the pandemic, expired at the end of December. But a new program in New York City is easing some of the financial burden by providing between $500-$1,000 a month to new mothers.

NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green has more in the final installment in reporting on guaranteed income. This story is part of our ongoing series, "Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity, and Justice in America."