Ukraine calls for no fly zone, NATO support as Russian bombing continues

Nick Schifrin:

I think you just said it, fear and resolve simultaneously. The fear of millions of people, millions of families who have spent days in air raid shelters in cities like Kharkiv, which is over 1.4 million to smaller towns near the line of contact between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian soldiers in the East, they have been having to deal with a war that has basically been targeted in their living rooms. They live in apartment complexes that are being directly shelled by Russian army, and so they are heading west and they have horrific stories to tell. There are residents outside Kyiv who are walking for hours, there's video of old people in their 80s and 90s walking under a destroyed bridge. They are fleeing for their lives with only what they could carry. And yet, at the same time, you have a country that over the last few years has developed a pride, a faith, a national identity much stronger than ever before. And they are using that with a much stronger military to confront an existential threat to their country and from young women here in Lviv to older men we've talked to in the East, they are absolutely determined to take on a much, much larger Russian military, and so far they have inflicted heavy damage.