Heirlooms, clothes, pets: Ukrainians flee to Poland amid Russian bombardment

Simon Ostrovsky:

This usually quiet corner of rural southeastern Poland has been turned into a bustling hub for refugees from Ukraine looking for shelter and safety in neighboring countries.

Thousands of people continue to stream into this train station on the Polish side of the border as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv continues to be bombarded by Russian forces. We've heard horror stories from passengers who are arriving here, of overcrowded trains, with standing room only, sometimes standing for 10, 15, even 24 hours, just to get out of the country.

They come with what little they can carry: warm clothing, a few basic belongings, heirlooms. Some are even carrying pets. They are met by dozens of Polish volunteers who have mobilized to help with food, shelter and transport onwards to cities across Europe in what the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees called one of the most rapid exoduses ever seen.

Maryna Kaftan and her daughter Daryna managed to squeeze onto a train on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, as air raid sirens blared sending passengers into a panic on the railway platform in Kyiv.