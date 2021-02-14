A new sculpture in the ‘heart’ of New York City symbolizes hope, nods to this past year

In the middle of New York City's Times Square, a new interactive sculpture was unveiled earlier this week as part of an annual Valentine's Day-themed design competition. But this year, in the middle of a pandemic, with so many communal, live gatherings not possible, this public art project took on new symbolism, incorporating plywood, a material that has become ubiquitous in cities in the past year. Ivette Feliciano reports.
