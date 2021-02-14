A new sculpture in the ‘heart’ of New York City symbolizes hope, nods to this past year

Hari Sreenivasan:

The arts have been hit hard by the pandemic, large live events and gallery openings still aren't possible. With so much on hold, there is a silver lining: outdoor public art has gained new traction as a visible form of expression that can still be experienced and enjoyed safely.

On this Valentine's Day weekend, NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano reports on a new outdoor public sculpture in times square, the heart of New York City.