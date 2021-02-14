Myanmar generals were under sanctions. They launched a coup anyway

Francis Wade:

That's right. Well, I think she's now in her house in Naypyidaw, but that's not confirmed. I mean, her broader place in this is that she did win, her party did win a landslide victory in November, it took, I think, 397 of 496 seats. The military party only won 33.

The military has been humiliated by the results and the protesters have united in their calls for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi for the military to cede power to the civilian government. And there is, I think, hope that, you know, doing so will kick start the process of democratization, the military coup, has stalled. And I think we need to really interrogate the quality of the democratization process that was ongoing under Suu Kyi.

And, you know, the military was in power, even though it held only 25 percent of parliamentary seats as part of this very delicate power sharing agreement. And it was essentially empowered, it controlled key institutions. Suu Kyi was sidelined. She had some influence over foreign relations, over economic investment in the country. She stood as this very sort of influential figure, but she was sidelined. And what power she did have, she essentially centralized and didn't really allow other leaders or political figures to rise.

So I think there are two issues here, the quality of the democratization process that was underway and end point and the quality of Suu Kyi as the democratic leader. And I think both are very much in question at the moment.