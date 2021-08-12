A new wave of delta variant infections in China drives fresh lockdowns

Patrick Fok:

Control measures and restrictions have been tightened up at entry points to the capital in particular. People that have traveled to regions designated as medium or high risk are barred from boarding trains to Beijing. Officials have also warned residents against any unnecessary travel out of the city.

A lot of the control measures for rail passengers were already in place, but they are being beefed up as new cases of infection have been picking up. We can't go inside the station without a ticket, but people have been getting their temperatures and their health certificates checked when they arrive here in Beijing.

And on the trains, rail attendants are making sure people are wearing their masks properly and also advising people not to walk around or wander around too much on the trains to limit contact between people.

Local media reports say more than 30 officials in provinces that have been hit by the latest outbreak have been punished for failing to manage the spread of the disease. It emerged last month in the eastern city of Nanjing. Officials say a group of cleaners got infected after working on a flight that had landed from Russia, and that the highly contagious Delta variant had caught airport management off-guard.

It's now spread to at least 17 of China's 23 provinces. Nanjing's population of 9.2 million is now undergoing mass testing, and hundreds of thousands of people have been placed under lockdown. The airport suspended all departing flights.

Nanjing native Wu Hauqing, who's a mother, hopes there won't be long-term disruption.