A preview of Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan

Nick Schifrin:

The plan's writers say it's about 60 pages, which is by far the most detailed plan that the U.S. has ever suggested on Middle East peace.

A couple of highlights, Judy, it may include the word Palestinian state, but it could be conditional, and also won't have the traditional rights that a state has, so control over defense, control over borders, control over airspace.

Point number two, Israeli officials expect it to at least implicitly endorse the idea of Israeli control over some of the occupied West Bank, so the Jordan Valley, for example, along the Jordan River, or some Israeli settlements.

And, number three, it's expected to significantly limit the rights of Palestinians who were born in what is today Israel from returning to their homes. Big question, of course, is, what is the status of Jerusalem?

And when you talk to the people who wrote this plan, they say that previous plans have failed, and so they're trying to do something different. They're trying to create something with a lot of details up front, rather than shuttle diplomacy, which, of course, has defined the previous plan.