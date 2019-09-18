A special retirement message for Mr. Moe, a beloved Montana teacher

Judy Woodruff:

Just last week, we got a number of e-mails from Big Sky High School in Missoula, Montana.

Students wrote in to sing the praises of a beloved teacher, Mark Moe.

He shows the "NewsHour"'s news summary every day in his U.S. history and government classes. He has announced that he will retire from teaching on Friday, but his students are not happy. They say they will miss him dearly.

Student Reporting Labs teacher Jennifer Keintz worked with the students to record these reflections.