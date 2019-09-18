News Wrap: Israel’s government in limbo after close election

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Fed and Powell for not approving a larger rate cut. He said — quote — "No guts, no sense, no vision."

The president today tapped Robert O'Brien to be his new national security adviser, his fourth in that post to date. O'Brien had been special envoy for hostage negotiations. Mr. Trump removed John Bolton as national security adviser just last week over policy disputes.

Saudi Arabia says it has mounting evidence that Iran was behind weekend attacks on its key oil facilities. Saudi officials today displayed remnants of drones and a cruise missile. They said the weapons were Iranian-made, but Iran again denied any role.

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia today. He said the attacks were — quote — "an act of war."

The government of Israel was in political limbo today, after two main parties deadlocked in Tuesday's elections. Neither Likud nor the Blue and White Party won enough seats for a majority in Parliament. Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman leads a smaller party that could become the kingmaker. He underscored his position today.