A thousand miles from Ukraine, Syrians in Idlib fear history is repeating itself

Amna Nawaz:

Well, Ukrainians have been living, suffering and dying under withering Russian air, artillery and missile strikes.

Their plight and resistance is perhaps nowhere better understood than in Syria's Idlib province. There, Syrians who oppose President Bashar al-Assad are in their 11th year of resistance against him and his closest ally, Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Producer and videographer Abdul Razzak el-Shami calls Idlib home, and he worked with our own Ali Rogin to bring us this report.