As war in Ukraine rages on, U.S. and Russia exchange prisoners

Amna Nawaz:

And now, for more on that prisoner swap and other Americans held in Russia, I'm joined by State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Ned Price, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

I want to ask you first about the timing of that swap, because Trevor Reed had been held by the Russians for almost three years, right? Yaroshenko had been in prison here in the U.S. for many, many years. So why today? What made this trade possible?