Volunteers risk their lives to provide aid to Ukrainians trapped on the frontlines

Amna Nawaz:

As the war in Ukraine has shifted east, so too have the efforts to aid millions of civilians still stuck between warring armies with nowhere to hide.

They lack the very basics. But some of their fellow Ukrainians are risking everything to help them, homegrown heroes delivering food, formula, and sometimes a ride out of the war zone.

Special correspondent Willem Marx and videographer Ed Kiernan traveled the fraught lifelines in Eastern Ukraine.