‘A Very Stable Genius’ illuminates administration officials’ worries about Trump

Philip Rucker:

It's a big deal that John Kelly spoke out the way he did in that university speech, and it's taken so long because he fears retribution from the president. So do so many of the others who have also served this president and continue to serve this president.

They know that he retaliates against any signs of betrayal, and that he has no tolerance for people who are going to speak ill of him. There's also a sense among some of the people that served him, including Jim Mattis, the former defense secretary, that they should be honor-bound not to criticize a sitting president while he's still in office.

That's one of the reasons Mattis gives for not talking about his experiences with Trump in his recent book.

But Carol and I, in reporting this book, talked to a number of officials on an anonymous capacity, and they really shared their truth. And it was alarming for us to discover, and I think alarming for people to read about and learn.