A week before Iowa caucuses, which 2020 Democrats are resonating most?

As Iowa’s Democratic caucuses approach, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' message seems to be resonating with voters, though he still faces concerns he is too liberal to defeat President Trump. Along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, he dashed to Iowa to campaign during a break from Trump’s impeachment trial. Also there was Pete Buttigieg, who touted his electability. John Yang reports.
Judy Woodruff:
Impeachment may be dominating the headlines, but the race to challenge President Trump in next year's — or this year's election is about to kick into a new gear.
John Yang reports on the push to win support before the first voters have their say.
John Yang:
For Iowa Democrats, decision time is nearing a, campaign buses roll, like this one with a populist theme carrying Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.:
How are you doing?
John Yang:
Boosted by polls showing his message gaining steam.
Sen. Bernie Sanders:
Well, we're feeling good. Polls are polls. What matters is the kind of grassroots activism that we have. We have got people knocking on doors all over the state.
John Yang:
But for the rising candidate, there's rising pressure.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told NBC that Sanders is too liberal.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.:
I don't think he should be leading the ticket. I think I should be leading the ticket, because my ideas are much more in synch with bold ways of getting things done.
John Yang:
A third senator, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, also zoomed to Iowa during the weekend break in the impeachment trial.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.:
Good to be in Muscatine.
Woman:
Hey, Senator.
-
Sen. Elizabeth Warren:
Good not to be in Washington.
John Yang:
Hers was a topsy-turvy weekend, lagging in some polls, but also scoring the endorsement from The Des Moines Register editorial board. She, too, made the case that she could win in November.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren:
Can we just address it right here? Women win.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren:
We took back the House and we took back statehouses around the nation because of women candidates and the women who do the hard work to get it done.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
John Yang:
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg staked his claim to electability on his outreach to non-Democrats. His venue? A town hall hosted by FOX News.
Pete Buttigieg:
I'm meeting a lot of what I like to call future former Republicans who are coming to my events. If you're having trouble looking your kids in the eye and explaining this presidency to them, then you have a choice.
John Yang:
Still, even though Iowa's caucuses are just a week away, it wasn't the sole focus of the leading candidates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, where the primary is set for the following week.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm John Yang.
